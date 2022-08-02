Davis R M Inc. Has $390,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

