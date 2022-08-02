Davis R M Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,231,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $419.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

