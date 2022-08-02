SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 102,878 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $9,927,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.66.

