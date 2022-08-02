Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,092 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Insider Activity

Woodward Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

