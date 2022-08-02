Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $12,197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

