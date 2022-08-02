Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,845 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,396,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALL opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

