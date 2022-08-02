Davis R M Inc. Sells 350 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHW opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.