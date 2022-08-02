Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 9,233 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
