Community Bank N.A. Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,601,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57.

