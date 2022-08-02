2,760 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Cognex Trading Down 0.9 %

CGNX stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

