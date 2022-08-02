Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,979 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 235.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 64.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 1,064,575 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com raised Chico's FAS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

