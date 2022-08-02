Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $727,000 Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in OSI Systems by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $778,234.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $1,569,138. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $101.40.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

OSI Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.