Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 20,729 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in OLO were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $314,926.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

