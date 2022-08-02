Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 124 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.94. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $461.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

