Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $709,000 Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

In other news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

