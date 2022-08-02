Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,695 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,344,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 365,502 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,586,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,114,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,251 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 334,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

