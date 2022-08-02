16,242 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,959,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.