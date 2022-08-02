Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 204.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,739,000 after buying an additional 68,969 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after buying an additional 634,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after buying an additional 212,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First American Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

