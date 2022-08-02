Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $804,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,571 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,320,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,190,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330,443 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $103,086.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,179.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,179.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,270 shares of company stock worth $780,398. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.