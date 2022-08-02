Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.02 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 235,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 39,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.