First Foundation Advisors Has $438,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCHP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TCHP opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

