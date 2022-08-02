Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Workday by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Workday Trading Up 0.3 %

Workday stock opened at $155.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,296.50 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

