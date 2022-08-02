Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,314 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after buying an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 440,680 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after buying an additional 437,707 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

