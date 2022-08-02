Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

