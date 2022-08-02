Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.15.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $576.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

