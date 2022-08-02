Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $838,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,746.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 411.6% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 53,793 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.42) to GBX 1,537 ($18.83) in a report on Monday, April 4th.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
