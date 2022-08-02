First Foundation Advisors Acquires 2,451 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $22,226,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

