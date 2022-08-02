First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.37.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

