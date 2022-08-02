Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,935 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Webster Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
WBS opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.