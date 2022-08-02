Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,935 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.