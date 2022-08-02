First Foundation Advisors Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

