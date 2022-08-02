Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 845,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $181,288,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 20.4% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 61,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $218.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.