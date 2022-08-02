CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.42 and a 200-day moving average of $220.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

