First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUG opened at $251.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

