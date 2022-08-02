First Foundation Advisors Has $568,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in ASML by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $578.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.69 and a 200-day moving average of $586.63. The company has a market capitalization of $236.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

