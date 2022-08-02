First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Shares of DXCM opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 174.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.