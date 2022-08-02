First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.3 %

MGM opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.37.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

