First Foundation Advisors Acquires 8,196 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,911,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,502,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

