First Foundation Advisors Sells 715 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,125,000 after acquiring an additional 170,651 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.6 %

VRSK opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.