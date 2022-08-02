Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $303.79 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

