First Foundation Advisors Has $668,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $251,621,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

NYSE VMC opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

