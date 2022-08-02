Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

