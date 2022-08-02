First Foundation Advisors Has $444,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

