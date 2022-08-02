First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,743 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

