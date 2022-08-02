Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $280.89 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $290.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day moving average of $177.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

