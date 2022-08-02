Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.53.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.