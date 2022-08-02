Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sempra were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.