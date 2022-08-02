Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Position Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD stock opened at $113.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.77. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

