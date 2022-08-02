First Foundation Advisors Purchases 2,658 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $17,152,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $261,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

