First Foundation Advisors Sells 18,833 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 374.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

British American Tobacco Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($46.32) to GBX 4,000 ($49.01) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.11) to GBX 3,800 ($46.56) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.46) to GBX 4,400 ($53.91) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

