Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 820 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 171,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $603,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAV opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54.

